Mizoram inks pact with NRCM for improvement of Mithun population

NET Bureau

The Mizoram government on Monday inked pact with a Nagaland based Indian Council of Agricultural Research-National Research Centre on Mithun (ICAR-NRCM) for cooperation in the successful use and propagation of technologies and their transfer for socio-economic benefits of Mithun farmers in Mizoram.

Being one of the few states having Mithun as livestock in the country, the Mizoram government and the state Animal Husbandry and Veterinary department have implemented a number of programmes and schemes to benefit the farmers of the rural population.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by the state government through the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary secretary with NRCM officials includes scientific guidance and technology transfer to the Mizoram , including construction of Mithun sheds for a semi-intensive system of Mithun rearing as developed by NRCM in two districts of Mizoram;

The area of cooperation will also include development and establishment of Mithun breeding farm in Mizoram and free supply of 500 semen doses for improvement of Mithun population. The agreement further “expands for provision” to provide training to officials of Mizoram government in Mithun rearing activities, including semen collection, freezing artificial insemination, value addition of milk, hide, meat and animal waste management at ICAR-NRCM on Mithun centre in Nagaland and setting up of feed block making unit.

The ICAR-NRCM also agreed to assist the Mizoram government in the formulation of the project report, exploration of funding possibilities and to provide technical assistance for the establishment of artificial insemination unit with semen processing laboratory.

NRCM dedicates to conservation and characterization of Mithun (Bos frontalis). The institute also focuses on research relevant to societal needs and application-oriented research towards conserving Mithun in its natural habitat and to exploit the potential of Mithun as a source of meat and milk, hide and draft power towards the economic development of the Mithun rearing region.

The ICAR-NRCM has taken lead in the promotion of Mithun farming through the propagation of semi-intensive Mithun rearing, scientific identification and evaluation of the Mithun.

Source: Morung Express