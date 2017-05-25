Mizoram Launches Online Facility for Water Bills Payment

Consumers will have now a little respite, if not all, as they do not need to make long queues in bill counter to pay water bills. They will now be able to pay water bills from their homes as the government for the first time in Mizoram has launched online bill payment system.

Mizoram Public Health Engineer Minister Zodintlaunga on Tuesday launched the online bill payment to facilitate payment of water bills through internet. “Consumers can now pay water bills through online right from their homes instead of going to counter bill. I hope this facility would ease off public,’ the minister said while launching the online bill payment system.

He praised the PHE department for making earnest effort for implementation of the online bill payment system and thanked Information & Communication Technology department for making payment gateway and the finance department for meeting all clearance for the online payment system.

Water bills can be paid online by logging onto https://phebilling.mizoram.gov.in where consumer can submit payment by registering their consumer number. The payment details would be automatically sent to the consumer’s email ID.

For those consumers using banking internet, Rs. 5 will be charged per transaction for bill amount below Rs. 500 and Rs. 7 per transaction will be charged for bill amount above Rs. 500.

For those using credit card, one percent of the bill amount will be charged as service tax per transaction, while 0.75 per cent of bill amount below Rs. 2000 and one per cent of bill amount above Rs. 2000 will be charged as service tax for those using debit cards. Rs. 5 per transaction will be charged as service tax in payment via mobile wallet.

-Newmai News Network