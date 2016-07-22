Sat, 20 May 2017

Mizoram Man with World’s Largest Family Turns 72

July 22
14:12 2016
Mizoram’s Ziona, believed to head the world’s largest family with 38 wives and 89 children celebrated his 72nd birthday on Thursday at the Baktawng Tlangnuam village in the state’s Serchhip district.

A Christian religious sect called ‘Chana’ organised dances, parade and singing of hymns composed by Ziona himself to mark the day and the celebration was completed with a community feast attended by over 2,000 members of the sect.

Ziona, who heads the sect has 38 wives, 89 children and a large number of grandchildren. Ziona married for the first time in 1959 at the age of 15 and had his last marriage in 2004 when he was 60.

The large family occupies a four-storied house called ‘Chhuan Thar Run’ or New Generation Home in the village which is about 100 kms from the state capital Aizawl.  The village has become a tourist attraction in the state because of the family.

Baktawng Tlangnuam village mizoram World's Largest Family
