Mizoram Minister Dr BD Chakma Resigns

Mizoram Minister Dr Buddha Dhan Chakma has resigned on Monday in protest against the denial of MBBS seats to four Chakma students who have qualified in the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) this year and secured seats as per the merit list under Mizoram state quota.

In his resignation letter submitted to Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla, the Minister of State of Sericulture and Fisheries stated that the four Chakma students who have qualified under NEET-2017 from Mizoram state quota were called for counseling on 20 July 2017 by the Higher and Technical Education Department of Mizoram government but on the same day, just after the completion of the said counseling and without providing any reason thereof, the whole process of counseling was cancelled by the Commissioner, Higher and Technical Education Department and called for a fresh re-counseling.

The four Chakma students who have been qualified in NEET are Darshan Chakma, Nibir Chakma, Mini Chakma, Nibhir Tongchangya.