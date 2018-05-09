Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wed, 09 May 2018

Northeast Today

Mizoram, Nagaland to Have ‘One Stop Centres’

Mizoram, Nagaland to Have ‘One Stop Centres’
May 09
11:38 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

As many as 100 additional districts would have “One Stop Centres” (OSC), aimed at supporting women affected by violence, as part of plans to cover all districts of the country in due course, an official statement said.

“In the Programme Approval Board (PAB) meeting of the Ministry of Women and Child Development today, 100 additional One Stop Centres have been approved in the states of Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh,” said a ministry statement on Tuesday.

The OSCs aim to facilitate integrated services for violence-affected women like police assistance, medical aid, psycho-social counselling, legal aid/counselling and temporary stay for five days under one roof.

The government has already set up 182 centres since April 2015. More than 1.3 lakh women affected by violence have been assisted at these centres till date in the 33 states and Union Territories, said the statement.

On April 21, 2018, the Cabinet decided that in the coming years every district will be covered by one OSC and each OSC will be strengthened with an additional annual grant of Rs 50,000 for immediate assistance for first aid, it said.

The OSCs are set up in existing and new buildings in a standard format. The first OSC built at Raipur, Chhattisgarh has received the President’s award on March 8, 2018 on the International Women’s Day.

Also, the scheme of Universalization of Women’s Helpline (181) is now operational and every OSC is integrated to this helpline, which has helped more than 16.5 lakh women so far, the Ministry said.

-IANS

Tags
One Stop Centreviolence-affected womenwomen violence
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.