Mizoram One of the Most Peaceful States of the Country: Governor

Mizoram Governor Lt Gen (Retd) Nirbhay Sharma on Friday congratulated the people of the state, NGOs, religious institutions and media for being committed to protect peace and harmony.

Addressing the 69th Republic Day function at the Assam Rifles ground in Aizawl after unfurling the tricolour, Sharma said that the collective efforts of law enforcing agencies and the commitment of the civil societies and voluntary organisations made it possible for Mizoram to maintain its status as one of the most peaceful states of the country.

He said that the state government’s flagship programme – the New Land Use Policy (NLUP) has already ushered in significant growth and changes in the socio-economic scenario of the state over the past five years. “The NLUP has been successfully implemented since its inception on January 14, 2011 and will be completed within March 2018,” he said.

He said that the New Economic Development Programme (NEDP) was now under vigorous implementation with the allocation of Rs 750 crore during the current fiscal. Emphasis was given on entrepreneurship development schemes under which business plan competition was organised in partnership with the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Kolkata Innovation Park to promote entrepreneurship, he said.

The 60-megawatt Tuirial Hydro Electric Project was completed and was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 16, 2017, he said, adding that the state government had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the North Eastern Electric Power Corporation (NEEPCO) for execution of 210-megawatt Tuivai Hydro Electric Project.

He also made special mention that two-wheeler taxi permit has been introduced within Aizawl city with a view to provide quick and convenient system of public transport.

-PTI