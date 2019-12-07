Mizoram private hospitals ready for talks with Govt

NET Bureau

The Non-Government Hospitals Association of Mizoram today expressed its readiness for talks with the State Government to settle issues. The association released a statement in this regard, a day after the Mizoram Government suspended the empanelment of 15 private hospitals for allegedly failing to implement the Government’s healthcare scheme.

The statement said following the Government’s suspension, medical reimbursement bills, healthcare schemes and PMJAY gold cards can no longer be availed of, in a majority of private hospitals in Mizoram.

“We deeply regret the hardship caused to the economically backward families by our stand on what we believe is right,” the statement said. The Government is trying to impose fixed rates on private hospitals, which the latter cannot accept, it added.

“If we go by the Government’s fixed rates, we will go bankrupt within a short period of time. Private hospitals have already got pending bills to the tune of Rs 3 crore due to the empanelment,” the statement said.

State Health Minister R Lalthangliana said on Thursday that the Government, through an order on Wednesday, removed 15 private and mission hospitals, including the Synod Hospital at Durtlang here, from the empanelled list for failing to implement the Mizoram State Health Care Scheme (MSHCS). The Health and Family Welfare Board on Wednesday reviewed the State healthcare scheme, which has been under implementation all over the State since October 1.

Lalthangliana, who is also the chairman of the Health and Family Welfare Board, said that at least 12 private and church-sponsored hospitals have implemented the State healthcare scheme, apart from government hospitals. He further stated that efforts are on to implement the healthcare scheme in all the hospitals.

According to the Health Minister, the Government is mulling to converge both the MSHCS and the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), as suggested by the Mizoram State Health Care Society Governing Board.

The Mizoram State Health Care Scheme was launched by Chief Minister Zoramthanga. Under this scheme, beneficiaries are provided health insurance of up to Rs 2 lakh a year.

Source: The Assam Tribune