Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Sat, 17 Feb 2018

Northeast Today

Mizoram PWD Minister Owns Responsibility for Bridge Collapse

Mizoram PWD Minister Owns Responsibility for Bridge Collapse
February 16
17:20 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Under pressure to resign following a bridge collapse that claimed one life, Mizoram’s Public Works Minister Lal Thanzara on Friday said he owned moral responsibility for the incident.

Opposition parties Mizo National Front, People’s Representation for Identity and Status of Mizoram, and Mizo People’s Party on Thursday demanded resignation of the PWD minister, brother of Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla, by owning responsibility of the death of a man in the bridge collapse.

“It was an extremely unfortunate incident and I felt responsible as the PWD minister,” Lal Thanzara told a press conference in Aizawl.

A bailey bridge being constructed over Tuirini river in Aizawl district collapsed on Tuesday. He said he had informed his willingness to resign to acting Chief Minister R. Lalzirliana and the Congress Legislature Party secretary.

“The two leaders told me that it is not necessary to tender resignation and the people of his constituency did not ask him to quit,” Lal Thanzara said.

R. Lalzirliana is the acting chief minister as Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla is away in New Delhi on official work. Addressing a party meeting, Lal Thanzara said he did not have any defence for the collapse of the bridge in which one person died and another was injured.

A statement issued by the state Congress said party workers present in the meeting also did not want the minister to resign.

-PTI

Tags
bailey bridge TuiriniMizoram PWD ministerTuiriniTuirini bridge
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.