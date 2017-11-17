Mizoram Received Rs 252 Cr Under National Health Mission

Mizoram has received over Rs 252.53 crore from the Centre under National Health Mission during 2012–2017, Mizoram Health Minister Lal Thanzara informed the assembly on Thursday.

Replying to a volley of combined questions from Dr. K. Beichhuah, Lalruatkima and Er. Lalrinmawia of the opposition Mizo National Front (MNF) on the last day of the assembly session today, Lal Thanzara said that the government has received Rs 25253.47 lakh from the Centre under National Health Mission (NHM) during the period 2012 – 2017 (till date). Of the Rs 4779.85 lakh received from the Centre during 2016-2017, Rs 4563 lakh has been already received from the state finance department.

The health minister also informed the august house that there are at least 2,130 staffer or workers under NHM who have been paid irregularly due to delay in fund allocation from the Centre and delay in deposit to State Health Society (SHS) main account from state treasury, among others.

He however, said that workers under National Urban Health Mission (NUHM) and Vector Borne Disease (VBD) programme were paid regularly. He added that others workers who have not been paid since June this year will be paid within this November as soon as fund allocated from the Centre is deposited to SHS account.

According to the health minister, Rs. 330.67 lakh was allocated for Family Planning under NHM during the period 2012-2017. He said that several activities such as female and male sterilization; IUCD, PPIUCD and PAIUCD; observation of World Population Day; family planning indemnity scheme and IEC are being implemented and carried out under family planning.

Lal Thanzara also informed the house that the government has received Rs 3866 lakh from the Centre during the current fiscal and out of this Rs 235 lakh has been deposited to SHS main account from the state finance.

Replying to supplementary questions, Lal Thanzara said that he will pursue the matters concerning the problem of IV grade staffs at Sick Newborn Care Unit in Siaha district hospital who have left their job only being paid irregular; recruitment of Health Worker at Zokhawthiang Clinic Centre; re-construction of Darlawn PHC; inauguration of PHC at Lawngpuighat; inauguration of Sub-Centre at Bukvanneia in Mizoram-Assam border Kolasib district and allocation of Health worker at Khamrang Health Clinic.

In another reply to questions from Lalruatkima of the Mizo National Front(MNF), health minister Lal Thanzara also said that Mizoram has received Rs 102.02 crore from the Centre for setting up its first and only medical college, which is to be named Mizoram Institute of Medical Education and Research (MIMER).

He added that state’s matching share of Rs 11.34 crore was also received for the purpose. According to the health minister, the proposed medical college would have 100 seats and the classes would commence after approval by Medical Council of India.

-Newmai News Network