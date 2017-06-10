Sat, 10 Jun 2017

Mizoram Road Blockade Lifted After 4 Days

June 10
18:36 2017
The Joint Action Committee of Kolasib district in Mizoram has lifted the road blockade on National Highway 54 after four days.

Kolasib superintendent of police C Lalzahngova said the blockade was lifted from the lifeline of Mizoram late Friday night.

Hundreds of vehicles, carrying essential goods and other commodities from neighbouring Assam, had entered Kolasib district last night, after the blockade was lifted. JAC had called the ‘indefinite’ blockade as the people of Kolasib district were protesting the transfer of a surgeon from the district hospital without posting of a replacement.

The blockade was lifted after the State Government withdrew the transfer order of the doctor. The roadblock on the 850-km long National Highway, connecting Assam and Mizoram, had caused hardship to the people as a large number of vehicles were stranded on NH 54 leading to shortage of essential commodities.

-PTI

