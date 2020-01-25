Mizoram seeks separate service cadre

NET Bureau

The Mizoram government has again urged the Centre to create separate cadres of IAS, IPS and IFS officers for the state, an official said on Friday.

The official said that chief minister Zoramthanga called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Thursday evening and requested him to take steps for creation of separate service cadre for Mizoram.

Presently, Mizoram is manned by IAS and IPS officers from AGMUT cadre— a common cadre for Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and union territories.

According to the official, citing about the administrative inconvenience, Zoramthanga told Modi that the civil service officers of AGMUT cadre normally move from one state to another after few years of stay due to which they have no sufficient time to acquaint with the local issue and need of the society in their state.

Zoramthanga then underlined the need for revisiting the structure of the AGMUT cadre and creation of separate cadre of all India service officers for Mizoram to address the “loopholes”.

Earlier, Zoramthanga also took up the issue with the Prime Minister in December last year.

Zoramthanga also on Thursday requested the Prime Minister to clear “The Mizoram Maintenance of Household Register Bill, 2019″ which seeks to detect foreigners and identify genuine residents of the state.

The bill, introduced by Zoramthanga, was passed by the state legislature on March 18 last year and is awaiting the Governor’s assent.

