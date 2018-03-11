Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Sun, 11 Mar 2018

Northeast Today

Mizoram Seeks Talks with Assam to Normalise Border Situation

Mizoram Seeks Talks with Assam to Normalise Border Situation
March 11
20:21 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

The Mizoram government has described as “serious” the situation of the disputed border areas with Assam, and urged the neighbouring state to hold talks to reduce tension.

Mizoram Chief Secretary Arvind Ray, in a letter, to Alok Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary of Assam, on Saturday evening proposed that the two deputy commissioners of Kolasib district in Mizoram and Hailakandi district in Assam should hold talks before March 15 to normalise the situation. Ray and Kumar also had a telephonic conversation on the matter on Saturday.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal talked to his Mizoram counterpart Lal Thanhawla on the matter, and suggested that both the sides withdraw from the disputed site.

The Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP), comprising Mizoram’s apex student body leaders and activists, have been camping in the disputed area with an attempt to construct a rest house inside the land of the first Mizoram chief minister Ch Chhunga following the latter’s wife donating the land to the student organisation.

While the Mizoram Police claimed that a Mizo student was injured in firing by Assam Police at Zopui, the Assam Police denied the charge saying that they had only pushed back the intruders from Hailakandi on Saturday.

-PTI

Tags
AizawlArvind RayMizoram-Assam
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.