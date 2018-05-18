Mizoram Sets New Record in HSSLC Exams

Mizoram has set a new record on Thursday in Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) examination by registering 80.49 pass percentage in all the streams, which is the highest pass percentage ever since the first HSSLC examination was conducted by Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) in 1997.

Earlier this month, Mizoram had set a record by registering the highest ever pass percentage in High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination since 1978.

As per results declared in Arts, Science, Commerce and Vocational streams on Thursday, girl students topped the examination by securing a record of 81.12 percentage, while boys logged 79.83 per cent.

This time, the pass percentage registered an increase of 5 per cent over last year in the HSSLC examination. Of the 12,109 candidates on roll, 11,802 appeared and 9,500 students successfully cleared the examination. Girls outnumbered boys as there are 4,912 girls against boy candidates numbering 4,588.

In overall, 445 candidates passed in distinction, 3,220 in 1st division, 3,988 in 2nd division and 1,874 students successfully passed in 3rd division.

C Vanlalremruati of Home Mission School, Aizawl topped the merit list in Arts stream by securing 462 out of 500 marks, while Angela Vanlalhmangaihi of St Paul’s Higher Secondary School, Aizawl was topper in Science stream. She scored 464 out of 500 marks.

In Commerce stream, K Lalthansanga of St Joseph Higher Secondary School, Aizawl topped the merit list by securing 451 out 500 marks, while in vocational stream, a girl candidate Lalhriatkimi of Government Mamawii Higher Secondary School, Aizawl topped the list by securing 529 out of 650 marks.

