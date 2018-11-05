Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Mon, 05 Nov 2018

Northeast Today

Mizoram speaker Hiphei resigns, set to join BJP

Mizoram speaker Hiphei resigns, set to join BJP
November 05
11:50 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Hiphei, the Speaker of Mizoram Legislative Assembly has resigned from his post. . Hiphei, a veteran leader, was elected to the Assembly from the Palak constituency.

He handed over his resignation to the Deputy Speaker of the state assembly Deputy Speaker R Lalrinawama. He was accompanied on the occasion by senior BJP leader B D Chakma, also a former Congress leader, among others. The development marks an end to all speculation.

Security of the chief electoral officer of poll-bound Mizoram has been beefed up following demand for his exit from the state by Monday, police said yesterday.

A senior leader of the saffron party that Hiphei had recently met the central leaders of the saffron party.

Mizoram, the only state in the north-east under Congress rule, will go to the polls on November 28.

source: oneindia.com

Tags
BJPHipheimizoram
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

CLASSIC IAS ACADEMY
SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.