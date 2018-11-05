Mizoram speaker Hiphei resigns, set to join BJP

NET Bureau

Hiphei, the Speaker of Mizoram Legislative Assembly has resigned from his post. . Hiphei, a veteran leader, was elected to the Assembly from the Palak constituency.

He handed over his resignation to the Deputy Speaker of the state assembly Deputy Speaker R Lalrinawama. He was accompanied on the occasion by senior BJP leader B D Chakma, also a former Congress leader, among others. The development marks an end to all speculation.

Security of the chief electoral officer of poll-bound Mizoram has been beefed up following demand for his exit from the state by Monday, police said yesterday.

A senior leader of the saffron party that Hiphei had recently met the central leaders of the saffron party.

Mizoram, the only state in the north-east under Congress rule, will go to the polls on November 28.

source: oneindia.com