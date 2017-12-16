Mizoram Table Tennis Player Held with Drug Worth Rs 60 Lakh

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested a 19-year-old national level table tennis player from Mizoram with 3.9 kilograms of methaqualone, a banned psychotropic substance, at the Mumbai airport.

Lalrin Puia, the accused, was remanded in judicial custody by a court in Mumbai till December 28.

NCB officials said they had received a tip-off, following which Puia’s baggage was checked when he landed in Mumbai yesterday which led to recovery of contraband concealed at the bottom of his trolley bag. The drug was worth Rs 60 lakh, they said. He failed to give any satisfactory explanation about the presence of baned drug in his baggage, officials said.

Popular party drug Mandrax is made by processing methaqualone powder. It is in high demand overseas, especially in African countries. Further probe is on.

-PTI