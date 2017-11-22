Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wed, 22 Nov 2017

Northeast Today

Mizoram to be on Railway Map in 3 Years

Mizoram to be on Railway Map in 3 Years
November 22
17:23 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

The Mizoram state capital will be on the railway map in the next three years with the construction of a railroad between Sairang and Bairabi likely to be completed in 2020, a senior Railway official said.

The 51-km broad-gauge line between Sairang near Aizawl and Bairabi bordering Assam, that will include seven bridges and 23 tunnels, would be completed in December 2020, General Manager (Construction), North East Frontier Railway N K Prasad said.

Twenty-two of the 23 tunnels have been drilled, Prasad said. A survey on the proposed 272 km-long railroad from Sairang to Bangladesh border trade centre Kawrpuichhuah has also been completed, he said.

-PTI

Tags
BairabiMizoram RailwayMizoram Railway MapSairang
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.