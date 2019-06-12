Mizoram to constitute Subordinate Services Selection Board

NET Bureau

The Mizoram cabinet has decided to constitute an additional recruitment body to relieve the Mizoram Public Service Commission (MPSC) of its burden, an official press release said on Tuesday.

The statement also said the cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Zoramthanga on Monday afternoon agreed to transfer the task of recruitment of Group “B” non gazette posts from the MPSC and decided to constitute Mizoram Subordinate Services Selection Board (MSSSB) to conduct recruitment to Group “B” non gazette posts.

The decision was taken in order to relieve the MPSC of its “arduous task” in recruiting several posts under the state government, the press release said.

Established in 1989, the MPSC is the state’s premier recruiting agency responsible for appointments to and examinations for state civil services and various posts under the state government.

The Monday’s cabinet meeting also unanimously approved “The Mizoram (Election to Sinlung Hills Council) Rules, 2019” for immediate conduct of election to the council.

Sinlung Hills Council was established on July 9, 2018 following the peace accord signed between the Congress-led Mizoram government and the erstwhile underground Hmar People Convention (Democratic) on April 2, 2018. The interim government of the council will expire on July 8.

The cabinet meeting then approved in principle the proposal to extend the existing Mizoram House in Guwahati or to buy new land for its extension.

Among others, the cabinet meeting also approved Government of Mizoram (Allocation of Business) Rules, 2019, The Mizoram Clinical Establishments (Registration & Regulation) (Amendment) Rules, 2019, Mizoram Drug Treatment cum Rehabilitation Centre (TRCs) Accreditation Rules 2019 for governing 40 privately run de-addiction centres on equal term, Draft Mizoram Youth Commission Rules, 2019 and The Mizoram (Land Revenue) (Amendment) Bill, 2019 to amend The Mizoram (Land Revenue) Act 2013.