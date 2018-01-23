Mizoram to Construct Asia’s Longest Ropeway

Mizoram is making an all out effort to construct the longest ropeway in Asia, State Tourism minister John Rotluangliana said.

While paying a spot visit to the proposed ‘Ropeway’ Cable Car landing station at Durtlang on Friday, the minister said the proposed ropeway will be constructed between Durtlang and Tourist Lodge at Chaltlang in the state capital which will be the longest in Asia.

He said that the government is also planning to construct skywalk in a plot of land donated by Siphhir and Lungdai village councils at Sakawrhmuituai along Siphhir to Lungdai road which will be the first of its kind in India. According to the minister, the Centre has sanctioned Rs 99 crore for the project and the state government has already received first and second installments.

“The ropeway and skywalk project will boost tourism in Mizoram” Rotluangliana said and added that the state government is taking massive effort for infrastructural development to attract tourists from India and abroad.

He expressed hope that the proposed skywalk at Sakawrhmuituai, to be the first in the country, will attract tourists from India and abroad. According to the minister, the project will soon be launched in the state. Ropeway and skywalk are a milestone project in Mizoram to boost tourism. A Delhi based Leading Edge Pvt Ltd has been hired to execute the construction of ropeway and skywalk.

Mizoram Tourism Director, Biakthanmawia, who accompanied the minister said that mountain biking, nature walk, restaurant and several commercial shops and parking lot will also be constructed at the proposed site of skywalk.

-PTI