Mizoram to get Three New Districts Soon

NET Bureau

Health minister and Mizo National Front (MNF) vice-president R. Lalthangliana said the ruling MNF government will form three new districts, which was announced by the previous MNF government in 2008.

Addressing the new government and MLA silver jubilee celebration function in Saitul town in Aizawl district on Thursday, Lalthangliana said the MNF government had announced the creation of three districts — Saitual, Hnathial and Khawzawl in 2008 for administrative convenience.

At present, Saitual in located in Aizawl district, Hnathial in Lunglei district and Khawzawl in Champhai district.

Lalthangliana alleged that the Congress had failed to implement and make the three towns into a full-fledged district headquarters.

The minister said the present government would accord a full-fledged district to the three areas as it had promised before the Assembly polls last year.

He urged the people of the three areas to be calm as the MNF government would give them a full-fledged district.

Lalthanliana also expressed hope that the three new districts would politically and economically benefit the people.

Implementation of the already declared districts was the poll plank of the MNF, which enabled the regional party to sweep to victory in the 2018 Assembly polls held on November 28.

The people of these areas — Saitual, Hnathial and Khawzawl — have been demanding separate district headquarters for the past 40 years.

In 2008, the MNF government announced the creation of the three districts but failed to make them operational after it lost to the Congress in the Assembly polls.

The MNF has alleged that the Congress government was reluctant to implement the new districts because they were announced by the regional party.

Source: The Telegraph