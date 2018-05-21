Mizoram to Identify Unauthorised Villages

Mizoram officials and leaders of Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP) will identify illegal or unauthorized villages across the State.

This was decided at the meeting of Mizoram officials and MZP leaders held under the leadership of Local Administration secretary R. Lalramnghaka here last week, MZP leaders said. The meeting deliberated about unauthorised villages in Lunglei district and Mamit district, they added. MZP leaders informed the meeting that many illegal or unauthorized villages have been established in Lunglei district and Mamit district, which were occupied mainly by “illegal Chakma and Bru immigrants from neighbouring Bangladesh”.

The student leaders alleged that the State government provided several benefits like electricity, school and other amenities to these villages.They also said that the MZP has strongly urged the State government to demolish these “unauthorized” villages.

The meeting agreed to approach the State government to officially constitute either state level screening committee on unauthorised settlement or district level screening committee on unauthorised settlement.

Meanwhile, Mizo Students’ Union (MSU) has asked the State government to evict all residents of Tuichawngchhuah village in Lunglei district by 18 May alleging that the village has been established illegally. The student body also slammed All India Chakma Social Forum (AICSF) for approaching the Supreme Court against the matter.

Citing unauthorized village, the MSU also asked the State government not to provide any development scheme to the village.

Last week, AICSF approached the Supreme Court against the alleged threats from MSU. The federation alleged that the threats have been issued despite a stay order dated 8 January 2016 from the Gauhati High Court not to evict the Chakma villagers, It sought Chief Justice of India, Dipak Mishra to personally intervene to uphold the rule of law in Mizoram as non-state entities have allegedly threatened to forcibly evict the minority Chakma villagers from Tuichawngchhuah village. The federation also claimed that there are a total of 49 Chakma families comprising of 224 persons residing at Tuichawngchhuah village which was established more than 40 years ago and officially recognized as a revenue village.

