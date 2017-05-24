Mizoram to Introduce Anti-Tobacco Lessons in School Syllabus

In an attempt to curb the tobacco consumption rate in the state, Mizoram government has decided to introduce anti-tobacco lessons in middle school syllabus.

Under its New Economic Development Policy, the Mizoram government will incorporate early intervention tobacco usage and drug abuse from upper primary schools’ in the middle school syllabus from the next academic session.

According to the information, the programme will be introduced in 50 middle schools in Aizawl district, “At least 70 per cent of the state’s population use tobacco in the form of cigarettes and bidis, around 90 per cent use smokeless tobacco, like khaini, zarda and gutkha products.”

Due to high consumption of tobacco, Mizoram tops in different types of cancer in India. According to the Global Adult Tobacco Survey 2009-10, at least 9.3 per cent of tobacco users in Mizoram started the habit before they attained the age of 15.

A study conducted by the Mizoram State Tobacco Control Society a few years back also found that at least 54 per cent of high school students in Mizoram were using tobacco products.