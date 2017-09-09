Sat, 09 Sep 2017

Mizoram University Students Burn Prakash Javadekar’s Effigy

September 09
11:57 2017
Agitating students of the Mizoram University on Friday burnt an effigy of Union Human Resources Development Minister Prakash Javadekar because of delay in appointing a vice-chancellor in the central university.

Mizoram University Students’ Council (MZUSC) president Malsawmsanga said the union minister’s effigy was burnt so that their stir for a vice-chancellor could be heard in New Delhi. On the third day of their strike, MZUSC members set fire to the effigy of Javadekar in front of the university campus.

The Mizoram University had been without a regular VC for almost two years and repeated appeal to Javadekar and officials of the Ministry of Human Resources Development bore no fruits till date, the MZUSC said. The students stopped all the academic and non-academic activities in the lone central university since Wednesday demanding appointment of VC for the university.

They were not allowing teaching and non-teaching staff of the institute to enter the campus. State Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla on Thursday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to appoint the VC quickly in the central university.

-PTI

Mizoram UniversityPrakash Javadekar
