Thu, 15 Feb 2018

Northeast Today

Mizoram Urges Centre for More Security Along Myanmar Border

Mizoram Urges Centre for More Security Along Myanmar Border
February 14
17:39 2018
Mizoram Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla has urged Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to beef up security along the state’s border with Myanmar to prevent Rohingya Muslims from entering the north-eastern state, an official statement said on Tuesday.

Lal Thanhawla had met Rajnath Singh in Delhi yesterday and discussed wide-ranging security issues with him, it said. The chief minister told the home minister that the state could face serious problems if Rohingya refugees and terrorists from the Rakhine state in Myanmar enter Mizoram.

He also expressed concern over the recent clashes between the Myanmar Army and the Arakan militants along the border on the Myanmar side, resulting in the entry of over thousands of refugees to Mizoram, the statement said.

Over 1,600 Myanmarese nationals have taken shelter in south Mizoram’s Lawngtlai district after the Myanmar Army launched a massive crackdown on the Arakan militants since November 25 last, state government officials had said recently.

-PTI

Tags
Lal ThanhawlaMizoram-Myanmar borderMyanmar borderRohingya Muslims
