Mizoram Villagers Object to Commissioning of Power Project by PM Modi

People of a village in Mizoram have objected to the commissioning of a power project of the NEEPCO, scheduled to be inaugurated by the Prime Minister on Saturday, alleging that the company did not follow norms.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the 60 megawatt Tuirial Hydro Electric Project from Aizawl during his visit to the state on December 16.

“Public hearings on environmental issues were never held and the NEEPCO (North Eastern Electric Power Corporation) failed to provide compensation to a large number of families who were displaced by the project and those who lost agricultural land,” the All NGO Committee said on Wednesday.

Villagers of Saipum in Aizawl district where the project is located took out a protest march yesterday and demanded that Modi should not inaugurate the project. Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla should visit the project site and hear the grievances of the people, the committee said in a statement.

State Inspector General of Police Zorammawia told PTI that there was no major problem due to protests by the villagers of Saipum. The village leaders and the NEEPCO authorities reached an agreement today and was optimistic of avoiding any confrontation, he said.

The villagers had no intention of coming to Aizawl to disrupt the Prime Minister’s program at the Assam Rifles ground and were contented with staging protests in their village, Zorammawia added.

