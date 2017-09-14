Fri, 15 Sep 2017

Northeast Today

Mizoram Woman’s Body Found in Assam, 2 Arrested

Mizoram Woman’s Body Found in Assam, 2 Arrested
September 14
17:37 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

The body of a Mizoram woman was found floating in a pond in Cachar district of Assam and two persons were arrested in this connection, Aizawl SP C Lalthanmawia said on Thursday.

The body of the 26-year-old Mizo woman, who had recently graduated from a Bengaluru College, was found in a pond at Bagha in Cachar district on Wednesday, the SP said.

Lalhmingliana, driver of the truck belonging to the girl’s family and Rampi, the owner of a hardware store from where the victim purchased construction material, were arrested at Bagha by officials of the nearby Dholai police station, the SP said.

He said that the victim had left for Bagha from Aizawl with her driver on Monday to purchase bricks. They were scheduled to return on Tuesday night.

An autopsy was done at the Silchar Medical College on Wednesday from where the body was brought to Aizawl for funeral.

-PTI

Tags
Mizoram-Assam
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.