Mizoram’s new Governor arrives in Aizawl

NET Bureau

Mizoram’s Governor-designate PS Sreedharan Pillai landed at the Lengpui Airport on Monday afternoon.

On his arrival, he was greeted by Chief Minister Zoramthanga, Home Minister Lalchamliana, Chief Secretary Lalnunmawia Chuango, IGP LH Shanliana, Aizawl Deputy Commissioner Vanlalngaihsaka, Aizawl SP C Lalzahngoa and other dignitaries.

After acknowledging the guard of honour, he proceeded straight to Raj Bhavan.

Pillai will be sworn as the 21st Governor of Mizoram at a ceremony to be held on the circular lawn of Raj Bhavan on Tuesday.

Newmai News adds: Gauhati High Court Chief Justice Ajay Lamba is likely to administer the oath to Pillai, who was appointed by the Centre on October 25 as the new Governor of Mizoram.

He is the third person from Kerala to become Mizoram Governor after Kummanam Rajashekaran and Vakkom Purushothaman.

Source: The Assam Tribune