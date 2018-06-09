Mizoram’s Second Longest Bridge inaugurated

Mizoram Chief Minister, Lal Thanhawla inaugurated Mizoram’s second longest bridge (Pre-Stressed Concrete Bridge) over Tlawng river in Bairabi along the Mizoram-Assam border. The bridge was constructed by the state PWD with fund from NEC.

Inaugurating the Rs 1413.03 lakh cost concrete bridge, Lal Thanhawla said that the newly inaugurated bridge apart from improving connectivity between Mamit district in western Mizoram and Kolasib district in the north would open wide opportunity and felicitate import of goods and export of local products for Mamit district. He further said that the new bridge would increase the importance of Kolasib district in general and Bairabi town in particular, being the ‘gateway’ of Mizoram. Lal Thanhawla also said that Bairabi town on the Mizoram-Assam border would soon get great development once the construction of railway line between Sairang and Bairabi is completed.

The chief minister then that the government has committed to construct more agricultural link roads to assist farmers. He also said that all the existing agricultural link roads would be converted into all weather road to be usable in any season. Lal Thanhawla also said that Kaladan Multi Modal Project is being underway to make Mizoram the gateway of trade between India and Southeast Asian countries. He pointed out that measure is being taken to construct airport and extend railway line to southernmost state.

Lal Thanhawla also expressed hope that the economy of Mizoram would soon get a fillip with the improvement of border trade which in turn will felicitate export of local products.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by many important officials including Transport minister, John Rotluangliana, PWD minister, Lal Thanzara, MoS Vanlalawmpuii Chawngthu, Kolasib constituency MLA Zoram Sangliana and political adviser to the chief minister Lalrinmawia Ralte.

Meanwhile, PWD minister, Lal Thanzara highlighted about the future plan of PWD in and around Bairabi town. He said that a Rs 43 crore DPR has been submitted to NABARD for re-surfacing of Bairabi – Zamuang road during the current fiscal. He added that Rs 350 lakh has been allocated under New Economic Development Policy (NEDP) for improvement of Mamit – Bairabi road and Rs 100 crore for construction of pavement at Rengtekawn near Assam border on NH-154.

The newly inaugurated Bairabi bridge was funded by NEC under Ministry of DoNER. It is 160 metre long and 7.50 metre big (width) in size. The maximum load capacity of the bridge is 70R, which is the highest standard load capacity according to Indian Road Congress. The contract work was executed by a private company ABCI Infrastructure. The construction begun in June 2008 and was completed in January this year.

Newmai News Network

Representative pic