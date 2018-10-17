MJ Akbar Resigns

NET Bureau

MJ Akbar, Minister of State For External Affairs, has resigned from his post in the wake of allegations of sexual harassment made by several women against him.

MJ Akbar said in a statement that he would “seek justice in a court of law” in a “personal capacity”.

Akbar said, ” Since I have decided to seek justice in a court of law in my personal capacity, I deem it appropriate to step down from office and challenge false accusations levied against me, also in a personal capacity.”

“I have, therefore, tendered my resignation from the office of Minister of State External Affairs. I am deeply grateful to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and to the ExternalAffairs Minister Sushma Swaraj for the opportunity they gave me to serve my country,” he said.

As many as 20 women have accused MJ Akbar of sexually harassing them when he worked as a journalist. Mr Akbar has filed a defamation case against a senior journalist, who accused him of sexual misconduct.

