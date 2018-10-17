Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wed, 17 Oct 2018

Northeast Today

MJ Akbar Resigns

MJ Akbar Resigns
October 17
18:48 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

MJ Akbar, Minister of State For External Affairs, has resigned from his post in the wake of allegations of sexual harassment made by several women against him.

MJ Akbar said in a statement that he would “seek justice in a court of law” in a “personal capacity”.

Akbar said, ” Since I have decided to seek justice in a court of law in my personal capacity, I deem it appropriate to step down from office and challenge false accusations levied against me, also in a personal capacity.”

“I have, therefore, tendered my resignation from the office of Minister of State External Affairs. I am deeply grateful to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and to the ExternalAffairs Minister Sushma Swaraj for the opportunity they gave me to serve my country,” he said.

As many as 20 women have accused MJ Akbar of sexually harassing them when he worked as a journalist. Mr Akbar has filed a defamation case against a senior journalist, who accused him of sexual misconduct.

Copy of Akbar's statement

Copy of Akbar’s statement

SOURCE: Agencies

Tags
#MeTooMJ Akbarmj akbar accusedSexual Harassment Against Womensexual harassment at workplaceSexual Harassment in Bollywood
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.