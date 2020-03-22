MLA donates 3 months’ salary for Covid-19 prevention activities

Mebo MLA Lombo Tayeng on Saturday donated three months’ salary, to be used by the Mebo and the Namsing administrations and the healthcare facilities in Mebo, Borguli and Namsing, in East Siang district, for conducting awareness campaigns and purchasing facemasks, gloves, sanitizers, medicines, etc.

Tayeng also attended a coordination meeting convened by Mebo ADC Hage Lailang, where he asked the administration to take all possible steps to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Meanwhile, East Siang DC Kinny Singh has urged the people of the district to observe the ‘janta curfew’ on Sunday by staying indoors from 7 am to 9 pm.

However, the officers and staffs engaged in essential services, including screening of passengers, will perform their duties as usual, the DC said.

“Anyone who defies the home quarantine order may be booked under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897,” she said.

Source: News On Air