Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Sun, 22 Mar 2020

Northeast Today

MLA donates 3 months’ salary for Covid-19 prevention activities

MLA donates 3 months’ salary for Covid-19 prevention activities
March 22
11:28 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Mebo MLA Lombo Tayeng on Saturday donated three months’ salary, to be used by the Mebo and the Namsing administrations and the healthcare facilities in Mebo, Borguli and Namsing, in East Siang district, for conducting awareness campaigns and purchasing facemasks, gloves, sanitizers, medicines, etc.

Tayeng also attended a coordination meeting convened by Mebo ADC Hage Lailang, where he asked the administration to take all possible steps to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Meanwhile, East Siang DC Kinny Singh has urged the people of the district to observe the ‘janta curfew’ on Sunday by staying indoors from 7 am to 9 pm.

However, the officers and staffs engaged in essential services, including screening of passengers, will perform their duties as usual, the DC said.

“Anyone who defies the home quarantine order may be booked under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897,” she said.

Source: News On Air

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.