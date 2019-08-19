MLA Jikke Tako Assures Road, Telecom Connectivity in Tali by Nov

NET Bureau

Tali MLA Jikke Tako has set a target to have the road and telecom connectivity works in Tali ADC headquarters in Kra Daadi district completed by November this year.

In this regard, Tako participated in a meeting with the heads of various departments, including public health & engineering, public works, telecom, and others, chaired by Tali ADC Bairo Sorum on 12 August.



Various aspects of development were discussed during the meeting, with the core focus being on road and telecommunication connectivity.

Informing that Chief Minister Pema Khandu will be visiting here by road in November, Tako emphasized on setting a target to complete the road construction work before the CM’s arrival, and also to install telecom connectivity.



He also emphasized the need to shift the offices of various departments to Tali ADC headquarters.

Tako, who was on a six-day tour of his constituency after getting elected, visited various road construction sites, schools, and offices.

On 14 August, the MLA inaugurated the sub-divisional office here.

In his speech during the 73rd Independence Day celebration, Tako had assured to have community halls and school playgrounds constructed, and to ensure availability of daily Tata Sumo taxi services.

