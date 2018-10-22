MLA Moyong inaugurates 5th Sarkar Aapke Dwar at Yagrung

NET Bureau

The 5th Sarkar Aapke Dwar of East Siang district was held at Yagrung Village on Monday. Local MLA, Kaling Moyong, who inaugurated the daylong citizen-centric doorstep services at Govt. Secondary School, Yagrung, also launched the Mission Pratiraksha, which is a State Government Initiative for full immunization of children and pregnant women converging Routine Immunisation, Mission Indradhanush and Incentivisation ASHA and ANM for vaccination of every identified Child. It has been launched with the objective for reaching the unreached and speeding up immunization.

In his brief address, MLA Moyong said that Sarkar Aapke Dwar is a vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to bring services of Govt Departments and Banking Institutions at people’s doorsteps and urged them to avail the services exteneded. “ Nodal Officer of Sarkar Aapke dwar , DPO, CO Yagrung, Officers and Officials are here in your presence to guide and assist for any query and services” and urged them to come forward to seek assistance and services of the Government departments and Banks.

The MLA also urged to enroll for the recently launched Chief Minister Arunachal Arogya Yojana(CMAAY) which provides health coverage of Rs. 5 lacs per year for every family . He also highlighted various developmental initiatives taken up under the CM, Pema Khandu. He also urged the GBs & stakeholders to create awareness on the various schemes and services.

Under the CM Flagship programme of CMAAY, 487 beneficiaries availed forms for enrolling under CMAAY.

Apex Bank Pasighat Branch also in collaboration with District Administration onducted “ Go Digital Awareness Camp” to empower and promote people in digital banking, sponsored by NABARD.

With regards to services offered by Banks, The Pasighat branches of AP Co-op. Apex bank, AP Rural Bank,SBI and Punjab National Bank also extended services for account opening, enrollment under Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana with zero balance savings accounts, Atal Pension Yojana (APY) for senior citizens and Insurance Schemes under PMSBY (Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana and PMJJY (Pradhan Matri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana) ,which provides insurance coverage of Rs. 2 lakh each at a premium of Rs. 12 for PMSBY and 330 (PMJJY)only respectively. Apex Bank Pasighat Branch also in collaboration with District Administration conducted “ Go Digital Awareness Camp” sponsored by NABARD.

The Pratiraksha Mission has been launched under the aegis of East Siang, District Health Society. East Siang DC, Tamiyo Tatak, also urged the GBs and various stakeholders to disseminate information on the CMAAY and

ADC (Hq) Taddo Borang, Jt. Director Health Services, Dr. D.Raina, DMO, Dr. Kaling Dai, DRCHO Dr. T. Gao, DD ICDS, Ponung Ering Angu , DPO, S.Sharma, CO Yagrung, P. Dorjee, Ex-ZPM, Namuk Taloh, Ex-Aanchal Chairperson, A.Taning, Mandal Adhyaksh, Obit Tamuk and HoDs of various departments.