MLA Tayeng distributes free ration to poor

39-Mebo MLA Lombo Tayeng on Thursday distributed free ration among poor, particularly contingency staff and casual labourers who have no ration cards. “East Siang administration is putting all efforts to take care of the people of the district as a whole and officers of administration, health, police, forest, PHE, Power and all frontline officers/officials are working restlessly ensuring availability of all basic amenities to the people to live safe and protected from Covid-19 and I appreciate it” he said adding that many villages of Mer, Gadum-I and Gadum-II are not covered under FPS and there are many who have rendered jobless owing to nationwide lockdown may face difficulties in arranging even two square meals a day for their survival.

Taking the prevailing situation very seriously, MLA Tayeng this morning accompanied by Mebo ADC Hage Lailang, EACs Kabang Apum and Janes Mary Tayeng, party functionaries, student leaders of AdiSU, AMCSU and others distributed ration items in the entire subdivision comprising rice, dal and salt to three hundred families of the weaker sections of the society whose livelihood were affected due to lockdown.

Meanwhile, Mebo Additional District Magistrate Hage Lailang, imposing 144Cr.PC has strictly prohibited all kind of public gathering/movement in group of more than three persons within Mebo subdivision from 6am to 6pm till 14th April, 2020. All essential services like police,, magistrates medical staff, ASHAs, staff of power, PHED, approved grocery shops, military and persons with medical emergencies are exempted from the purview of lockdown.