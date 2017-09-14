Fri, 15 Sep 2017

MNF Bandh Lifted 2 Hours Before Scheduled End in Mizoram

September 14
17:50 2017
A 12-hour bandh organised by the opposition Mizo National Front (MNF) on Thursday in protest against bad road conditions in Mizoram was lifted two hours before its scheduled end, MNF senior vice president Tawnluia said.

Tawnluia claimed that the bandh was lifted at 3 pm, two hours before its scheduled end, due to the support given by the people.

“The bandh was imposed in almost all the villages, including the remote ones,” the Mizo National Front leader said.

He alleged that the bad road conditions in the state are due to corruption as the contractors offer higher revised estimates though their work is of sub-standard quality.

The bandh was peaceful and no untoward incident was reported, the police said.

-PTI

