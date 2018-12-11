MNF Likely to Win Poll in Mizoram After 10 Years

NET Bureau

Mizo National Front (MNF) is likely to bounce back to power after 10 years in Mizoram winning 7 seats and establishing leads in 15 other constituencies in the 40-member assembly, according to results and trends available at 12.30 pm.



The ruling Congress is leading in 5 constituencies, Election Commission sources said.



Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla has been defeated by T J Lalnuntluanga of the MNF by 856 votes from Champhai South seat.



He is also trailing in Serchhip constituency.





Exit polls had predicted a hung house with the Mizo National Front (MNF) beating the Congress by a slim margin.

Source: The Economic Times