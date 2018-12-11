Wanna get our awesome news?
Tue, 11 Dec 2018

Northeast Today

MNF Likely to Win Poll in Mizoram After 10 Years

MNF Likely to Win Poll in Mizoram After 10 Years
December 11
14:57 2018
NET Bureau

Mizo National Front (MNF) is likely to bounce back to power after 10 years in Mizoram winning 7 seats and establishing leads in 15 other constituencies in the 40-member assembly, according to results and trends available at 12.30 pm.

The ruling Congress is leading in 5 constituencies, Election Commission sources said.

Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla has been defeated by T J Lalnuntluanga of the MNF by 856 votes from Champhai South seat.

He is also trailing in Serchhip constituency.


Exit polls had predicted a hung house with the Mizo National Front (MNF) beating the Congress by a slim margin.

Source: The Economic Times

