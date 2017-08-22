MNF Opposes Beef Ban, ‘Hindutva Imposition’ in Mizoram

Mizo National Front (MNF) said on Monday that it will oppose to beef ban and ‘forceful imposition of Hindutva’ in Mizoram, and that, efforts to disturb important days and holidays of Christians will also be opposed tooth and nail.

Citing about yoga, MNF President Zoramthanga said that his party has strongly opposed to forceful imposition of yoga practice and other religious practices in government offices and schools. “No institution would be forced to practice yoga, if MNF comes to power,” he added.

Meanwhile, dismissing speculations on the pre-poll alliance with BJP, main opposition Mizo National Front (MNF) president Zoramthanga said that his party would go alone and fight the next assembly elections due next year.

Addressing party workers during a political session at the party office- Mizo Hnam Run, Zoramthanga said that MNF would contest the next year’s assembly polls alone without forming any alliance. “Some people have been saying that the MNF is going to forge pre-poll alliance with the BJP. But this is not true, we are going alone,” he said.

Citing about North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), he said that some people have wrongly viewed MNF for being the constituent of NEDA, which is not true. “MNF is only the constituent of NEDA, an alliance of non-Congress parties in the region, which supported the NDA at the Centre. Being a constituent of NEDA does not means that we are affiliated to this group,” Zoramthanga said.

-Newmai News Network