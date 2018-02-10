MNF to go Alone in Upcoming Mizoram Assembly Polls

The Mizo National Front (MNF), a constituent of BJP-led North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), today said it would have no truck with the saffron party in the assembly election in the state around year end which it would fight on its own.This was asserted by former Mizoram Chief Minister and MNF chief Zoramthanga.

“The MNF would contest the coming election to the 40-member Mizoram state Assembly due by the end of the year on its own and without forging any alliances,” he said while addressing a public meeting at North Vanlaiphai village in the state’s central Serchhip district.

“The MNF party being a part of NEDA or NDA did not mean that it has electoral friendship and alliance with the saffron party,” he said.

He also said that the NEDA was formed by non-Congress political parties of the Northeast region.

He asserted that the MNF has nothing in common with the BJP and would not have any pre-poll alliance with the saffron party.

“Policies of the two parties are completely opposite,” Zoramthanga said.

The MNF had registered a resounding victory in the election to the 19-member Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC) in 2015 which it had fought alone.

PTI