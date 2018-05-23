MNF Vice President Visits Jampui Hill

Dr R. Lalthangliana, the vice president of the opposition Mizo National Front (MNF) and former Minister of Mizoram and the senior leaders of the party’s youth front visits Jampui Hill on Wednesday. The 11 members team of visitors are hosted by the Mizo Convention (MC) of Jampui Hill.

The main purpose of the visit is centred on socio-political, cultural and economic development of Jampui Hill region. Altogether 40 prominent Mizo leaders of Jampui Hill represented by Mizo Convention, Tripura Group Young Mizo Association, Mizo Women’s Association, and Mizo Elders’ Association are present in the interaction meeting organised by the Mizo Convention on Wednesday 10 AM to 1 PM at Eden Tourist Lodge, Jampui Hill.

When asked about the outcome of the meeting, Dr Zairemthiama Pachuau, General Secretary of Mizo Convention informed the press that the meeting was cordial, open and focused. He stated that though separated by geographical state boundaries, both parties acknowledge that the people of Jampui Hill and neighbouring Mizoram are united by common language, belief, tradition, culture and aspirations as is enshrined in the concept of ‘Greater Mizoram’.

Dr. Pachuau further expressed his satisfaction over the visitors’ endorsement and support of the long standing Mizo Autonomous Region (Regional Council) demand made by Jampui Mizo Convention.