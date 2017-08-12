Mon, 14 Aug 2017

MNF Would Oppose Amendment to Citizenship Act

August 12
11:11 2017
Former Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Friday said that the Mizo National Front (MNF) would oppose the proposed amendment to the Citizenship Act.

Zoramthanga, chief of the MNF, a constituent of the BJP-led North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) supporting the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, while addressing party workers at ‘Hnam Run’ said that the party would never accept the Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2016.

“All the north eastern states should join hands in opposing the proposed amendment,” he said, adding that the amendment bill was likely to be deliberated in the coming winter session of the Parliament.

He suggested that all the NGOs, student organisations, all political parties and the state government should come together and make concerted efforts on the issue.

-PTI

