Wed, 04 Mar 2020

Northeast Today

Mobile internet ban lifted in two Meghalaya districts

Mobile internet ban lifted in two Meghalaya districts
March 04
12:30 2020
The Meghalaya government on Tuesday lifted the ban on mobile internet services in two Jaintia Hills districts after improvement in the situation, officials said.

Mobile internet and messaging services were withdrawn in six districts of the Khasi and Jaintia Hills region following clashes between tribal and non-tribal groups, which claimed three lives.

However, the services remain withdrawn in three Khasi Hills districts and Ri-Bhoi district for another 24 hours from 10 pm on Tuesday, they said.

Clashes had broken out between Khasi Students Union (KSU) members and non-tribals during a rally organised against the Citizenship Amendment Act and to demand implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP), at Ichamati area close to the India-Bangladesh border on Friday.

“The situation in the affected areas is returning to normal. We are keeping a close watch and no untoward incident was reported in the past 24 hours,” Assistant Inspector General of Police Gabriel Iangrai said.

A senior Home department official said mobile internet services were restored in West and East Jaintia Hills districts as no untoward incident was reported.

As night curfew was promulgated in entire Shillong from 9 pm on Tuesday till 6 am on Wednesday, state Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui held a peace meeting with representatives of various religious bodies and social organisations.

Rymbui told PTI that the meeting was aimed at restoring normalcy and allowing peace to return in the affected areas.

He said that attendees of the meeting acknowledged the state government’s seriousness on the demand for implementation of ILP in Meghalaya.

The home minister appealed to the people to restraint from any act of violence or taking the law into their hands and urged them to work together with the state government.

“In a democracy, we should work to fulfil the aspirations of the people through a proper process,” he said.

Source: India Today
Photo: PTI

