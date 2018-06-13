Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wed, 13 Jun 2018

Northeast Today

Mobile Internet Restored in Shillong After 13 Days

Mobile Internet Restored in Shillong After 13 Days
June 13
17:54 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Internet services on mobile telephones was restored on Wednesday in the Meghalaya capital as normalcy returned, an official said.

Meanwhile, curfew will be relaxed for 15 hours – from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday in in 13-tension hit areas of the city, while night curfew in the Shillong agglomeration will be relaxed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Internet services have been restored in Khasi-Jaintia Hill region in eastern Meghalaya as normalcy returned in the violence-hit areas of Shillong city, said Additional Chief Secretary, Home, M.S.Rao.

The services had been suspended from June 1 following a violent clash between police and a mob in the city’s Motphran area on May 31 night forcing the district administration to impose curfew and other restrictions in 13-tension hit areas of the city.

The clash erupted following violence involving members of the Punjabi and indigenous Khasi communities at Sweepers Lane, known to locals as Them Metor, in Shillong’s commercial area near Iewduh, one of the busiest markets in the northeastern states.

On the other hand, authorities have temporarily suspended internet services on mobile telephones in Garo Hills region after a report from Director General of Police S.B. Singh warning that a serious law and order situation has again arisen there causing a potential threat to public safety.

-IANS

Tags
Shillong
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.