Mobile Internet Services Restored in 7 Megahlaya Districts

Mobile internet services were on Monday restored in seven districts in eastern Meghalaya in view of the improved law and order situation, officials said.

The Home department had on June 16 suspended mobile internet services in the seven districts of Khasi-Jaintia Hills region based on a report from the police about serious law and order situation having potential threats to public safety.

“The suspension of mobile internet services was today lifted in view of the improved situation,” Home department Commissioner and Secretary S Kharlyngdoh told PTI.

Meanwhile, night curfew imposed in the state capital here has been relaxed further including in the affected areas under Lumdiengjri police station and Cantonment Beat House.

East Khasi Hills deputy commissioner P S Dkhar said that the night curfew in the city was relaxed from 10 pm to 11 pm till 5 am from tomorrow.

Mobile internet facilities was suspended on June 1 following rumours on social media on the incident at Punjabi Lane on May 31 which led to rioting by mob at Motphran area.

The ban was first lifted on June 13 and then re-imposed on June 16. Curfew was also imposed since June 1 in the affected areas and in the entire city at night after violent protest broke out.

-PTI