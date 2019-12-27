Wanna get our awesome news?
Fri, 27 Dec 2019

Northeast Today

Mobile internet services restored in Kargil after 145 days

Mobile internet services restored in Kargil after 145 days
December 27
15:29 2019
NET Bureau

Mobile Internet services were restored in Kargil district of Ladakh on Friday after remaining suspended for 145 days in the wake of the Centre abrogating provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution, officials said.

The services were restored in view of complete normalcy returning to Kargil, with no untoward incident taking place over the past four months, the officials said.

They said local religious leaders have appealed to people not to misuse the facility.

Broadband services were already functional in Kargil.

Internet services were suspended on August 5, the Centre announced abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the state into the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Source: Business Today

