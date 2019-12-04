Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wed, 04 Dec 2019

Northeast Today

Mobile science lab launched in Sikkim

Mobile science lab launched in Sikkim
December 04
02:04 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

In a bid to provide quality education to the students in Sikkim , Cipla Foundation under its corporate social responsibility (CSR) has introduced mobile science lab (MSL) with its implementing partner, Agastya International Foundation. The new initiative is aimed at creating awareness on science among children and teachers.

The mobile science lab was launched by Additional Chief Secretary, Government of Sikkim, G P Upadhyaya, yesterday at Government Senior Secondary School Rhenock . The event was attended by local PRI members, Army Officials, Principals of Government Schools and students. Atul Sant, ( Site Head) of Cipla Limited, Arup Chatterjee, Unit Head (Golden Cross) were present on the occasion.

The mobile science lab will reach out to 1,400 students across 10 schools in the periphery of Golden Cross Unit.

Participating in the programme, Rumana Hamied, Managing Trustee, Cipla Foundation, said, “Quality education is the key to building a bright future. It is our honour to be able to create access to such opportunities that maximize the potential of every child.” Additional Chief Secretary, GP Upadhyaya said, “Learning is the most important investment for one’s future. I encourage all students to learn through the mobile science lab and see it as an opportunity to prepare for state level science workshops”.

Source: The Assam Tribune

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.