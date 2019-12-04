Mobile science lab launched in Sikkim

NET Bureau

In a bid to provide quality education to the students in Sikkim , Cipla Foundation under its corporate social responsibility (CSR) has introduced mobile science lab (MSL) with its implementing partner, Agastya International Foundation. The new initiative is aimed at creating awareness on science among children and teachers.

The mobile science lab was launched by Additional Chief Secretary, Government of Sikkim, G P Upadhyaya, yesterday at Government Senior Secondary School Rhenock . The event was attended by local PRI members, Army Officials, Principals of Government Schools and students. Atul Sant, ( Site Head) of Cipla Limited, Arup Chatterjee, Unit Head (Golden Cross) were present on the occasion.

The mobile science lab will reach out to 1,400 students across 10 schools in the periphery of Golden Cross Unit.

Participating in the programme, Rumana Hamied, Managing Trustee, Cipla Foundation, said, “Quality education is the key to building a bright future. It is our honour to be able to create access to such opportunities that maximize the potential of every child.” Additional Chief Secretary, GP Upadhyaya said, “Learning is the most important investment for one’s future. I encourage all students to learn through the mobile science lab and see it as an opportunity to prepare for state level science workshops”.

Source: The Assam Tribune