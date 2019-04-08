Moderate Drinking Doesn’t Protect Against Stroke

NET Bureau

Blood pressure and the risk of stroke increase steadily with increasing alcohol intake, even for moderate consumption, according to a large genetic study in The Lancet.

This runs counter to previous research suggesting that one or two drinks a day is “heart healthy.”

Previous studies have suggested that consuming small amounts of alcohol may lower the risk of heart disease and stroke. However, others indicate that the only safe level of alcohol consumption is zero.

Experts say the new research points to the potential harms of drinking alcohol, at any level. But the study is not the final word on the subject.