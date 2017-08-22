Modi Calls SC Ruling on Triple Talaq ‘Historic’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hailed as “historic” the Supreme Court ruling on triple talaq and said it grants equality to Muslim women.

“Judgment … is historic. It grants equality to Muslim women and is a powerful measure for women empowerment,” Modi tweeted.

In a landmark verdict, the Supreme Court by a majority of 3:2 on Tuesday ruled that the practice of divorce through triple talaq among Muslims is “void”, “illegal” and “unconstitutional”.

The apex court held that the triple talaq is against the basic tenets of Quran.