Modi Can Establish Peace Between Palestine and Israel: Manipur Governor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be able to establish peace between Palestine and Israel through mediation as he is a “global leader” that both sides trust, Manipur Governor Najma Heptulla said on Tuesday.

Terming Modi’s visit to Palestine last week as crucial, Heptulla said that she herself was involved with the issue (conflict between Palestine-Israel) for around 40 years and on the basis of her experience she could say that Modi can establish peace between the two nations.

“I don’t know when and how, but I feel with the faith that the people of Palestine and Israel have in Modi, the prime minister will act a mediator and be able to bring a solution to the crisis between the two nations,” Heptulla told reporters during a press conference in Delhi.

Modi being honoured with the “Grand Collar of the State of Palestine,”, the highest honour given to foreign dignitaries by the country, during his visit to Palestine signified the trust the people of the country had in him, Heptulla said.

“The respect he received in Palestine shows that he is accepted as a world leader,” she said. The Manipur governor, who is visiting Delhi, also met Union Home minister Rajnath Singh. She apprised Singh of the “improved” law and order situation in Manipur and discussed ways to resolve the drug abuse problem prevalent in the region.

Heptulla also mentioned a proposal of the Home ministry of issuing certificates or visas to monitor and restrict the movement in the border areas to curb drug and arms smuggling. “Home Minister has come up with a good initiative as part of which certificates/visa will be given for 15 days so that people of India can go to Myanmar freely and natives from Myanmar can come to India through the border freely and vice versa.

“It will put a check on the illegal movement and a record can be maintained that can help curb the drugs, arms and ammunition smuggling,” she said. Heptulla said that the law and order situation in Manipur has improved over the past few months as markets remain open even after 7PM, extortion cases have stopped and elections have been held peacefully.

Heptulla also said that she wants to promote tourism in Manipur and poor connectivity was a major barrier in achieving that goal. She called for the introduction of direct flights. Heptulla said she had requested the Ministry of Civil Aviation for introducing a direct flight from Delhi to Imphal after which Air India introduced one such flight.

