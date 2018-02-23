Modi Count Concern for Christian’s in Poll Bound Meghalaya

NET Bureau, Saidul Khan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his 42 minute speech at Phulbari in West Garo Hills on Thursday stressed on his love for the Christian community of Meghalaya. Over 25,000 people attended the maiden rally of Modi in Garo hills.

Modi told the crowd that his government has been engaging in various rescue operations of the people of the Christian community who got trapped in the clutches of terrorists in countries like Iraq, Afghanistan etc.

Citing the example of Father Tom Uzhunnalil, a catholic priest from Kerala who was kidnapped by Islamic Terrorists in 2016, Modi said, “Father Tom, in Yaman who was spreading the message of Christianity was kidnapped by the terrorists. The Indian government made tireless efforts day and night to rescue him and we also urged to those nations, which had cordial relationship with Yamen to save Father Tom. We successfully freed Father Tom and got him back. His heath was deteriorating and we provided his medical care as well.”

He also gave examples of how his government was able to rescue 46 nurses from the hands of militants in Afghanistan in July 2014. Prime Minister Modi, whose party is often blamed for Pro-Hindu stands, blamed Chief Minister Mukul Sangma for communal politics saying that Dr. Sangma does not believe in taking everyone along in the path of development.

Notably, Garo hills in Meghalaya once saw the most severe protest against beef ban last year among other parts of the state.

In his second visit to Phulbari post December 2017, Modi slams Mukul Sangma led Congress government for the dilapidated road conditions of West Garo Hills, under development in the heath sector and said the Central government gives 80 percent fund for developmental projects in the state, but no development has been seen in the state which means that all the funds go to the pockets of the Congress leaders.

“What is the reason that even if crores of rupees are released by Delhi for roads, there is no road to be seen in Meghalaya. People from the rural areas of Meghalaya does not know what a pucca road is. The roads are only fit for doing agriculture here. Under the PMGSY we have provided Rs.470 crore for construction of 1100km roads, but Meghalaya government could not even complete 50% work of the road. “

“The current government in Meghalaya has wasted 50 years of yours, I urge you to provide us with five years. Today the world is appreciating India. It is because the people of this country have reposed faith in us.”

He also took a jibe at the Congress for low growth in tourism sector and said that though tourism is an industry, which needs very low capital but can earn huge profit the state has not been able to utilize it properly.

Talking about the Act East policy, Modi said with improved relationship with Bangladesh and Myanmar, the region has huge potential to make growth the tourism sector.

He also announced Rs. 180 crore for renovation of the Shillong Airport, Houses for the landless, heath insurance worth Rs. 5 lakhs for each person among others.

He attacked Chief Minister Mukul Sangma for family centric politics. “Meghalaya has become the property for the Congress party as all the members including his wife to his brother in law is fighting the election. Had he has a grandson, he would have also stand him in the polls”, he said.

“This is the time for changing the future of Meghalaya. For years you have been dealing with the same party and so the party has taken its people for granted. They think the state is their property. May be you have love the party but its time for you to make a change of guard at least to see what we can offer for you.” said the Prime Minister.