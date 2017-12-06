Wanna get our awesome news?
Wed, 06 Dec 2017

Northeast Today

Modi Emerges as ‘Most Tweeted About World Leader’ After Trump

Modi Emerges as 'Most Tweeted About World Leader' After Trump
December 06
10:16 2017
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emerged as the “most tweeted about world leader” after US President Donald Trump in 2017, microblogging site Twitter said on Tuesday.

Two postings of former US president Barack Obama were among the top three most-liked tweets of 2017. Obamas tweet “No one is born hating another person because of the colour of his skin or his background or his religion…” was the second most retweeted tweets of the year.

A tweet by Carter Wilkerson “Help me please… a man needs his nuggs” which was retweeted 3.6 million times was the most retweeted tweet of this year, according to a data compiled by Twitter.

The figures were released on Tuesday . Twitter said Trump with 44.1 million followers and Modi with 37.5 million followers are respectively the first and second “most tweeted about world leaders” for the year 2017.

Other world leaders to figure in the top 10 list are Nicolas Maduro from Venezuela, Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey, Emmanuel Macron from France, Enrique Pena Nieto from Mexico, Mauricip Macri of Argentina, Britains Theresa May, Columbias Juan Manuel Santos and Akun resmi Joko Widodo of Indonesia.

Obamas two other tweets were among the 10 most popular tweets of the year. “This included thank you for everything. My last ask is the same as my first. Im asking you to believe – not in my ability to create change, but in yours,” which he tweeted on January 10.

Obamas tweet as president on January 2 – “Its been the honour of my life to serve you. You made me a better leader and a better man,” was another most popular tweets of 2017. Obamas twitter handle — @BarackObama — has 97.6 million followers.

Indian-American Preet Bharara, this year, emerged as the top followed new US political account. The top 10 most tweeted-about news outlets of the year are Fox News, CNN, New York Times, MSNBC, Washington Pist, The Hill, NBC news, ABC, Politico and AP.

And the top tweeted elected officials this year were that of Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Paul Ryan.

-PTI

Donald Trumpnarendra modi
