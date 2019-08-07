Wanna get our awesome news?
Wed, 07 Aug 2019

Northeast Today

Modi govt has no intention to remove Article 371, Amit Shah assures Northeastern states

Modi govt has no intention to remove Article 371, Amit Shah assures Northeastern states
August 07
12:25 2019
NET Bureau
 
Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday assured the states designated special powers under the #Article of the Constitution that the Modi government had no intention to remove the provision.
 
Most of the states that have been accorded special provisions under Article 371 are in the northeast and the special status aims to preserve their tribal culture. It also has special provisions for Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Goa.
 
Replying to the debate on Article 370 in Lok Sabha, Amit Shah said that he would like to assure northeastern states that the Narendra Modi government had no intention to remove Article 371.
 
His statement came in reaction to Congress MP Shashi Tharoor’s argument in the House on the matter. During his reply in the Lok Sabha earlier in the day, Shashi Tharoor had said that if the government can use the president’s rule and a majority in parliament to supersede a Constitutional provision, then what is there to assure residents of northeastern states that the government will not use same tactics to remove Article 371.
Source: India Today
