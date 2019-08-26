Modi govt sacks another 22 senior officials in latest crackdown on corruption

NET Bureau

The Centre has once again struck corrupt government officials and this time it has forcefully retired 22 senior officers of the rank of Superintendent.

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC) has compulsorily retired 22 senior government officials in “public interest” on charges of corruption. In June, in a similar move, the government had retired 27 high ranking IRS officers, including 12 officers from CBDT, also on charges of corruption.

“Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC) has compulsorily retired yet another 22 senior officers of the rank of Superintendent/AO under Fundamental Rule 56 (J) in the public interest, due to corruption and other charges and CBI traps,” said the official statement.

The officers who have been asked to retire compulsorily are KC Mandal, MS Damor, RS Gogiya, Kishore Patel, JC Solanki, SK Mandal, Govind Ram Malviya, AU Chhapargare, S Asokaraj, Deepak Ganeyan, Pramod Kumar, Mukesh Jain, Navneet Goyal, Achintya Kumar Pramanick, VK Singh, DR Chaturvedi, D Ashok, Leela Mohan Singh and VP Singh.

The latest batch of officers who were shown the door comprised those dealing with the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and Customers from across various zones in the country. The CBIC said that the tainted officers have been expelled from the service in public interest.

Source: India Today